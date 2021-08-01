Hansen's Hundred, No. 29: Roy Drachman, Hi Corbett were instrumental in raising Tucson's sports profile

Corbett, who was the leading figure in the creation and production of the Tucson Open and the once-grand El Rio Country Club, knew how important it was to keep Hogan involved in Tucson’s dream to become a regular stop on the PGA Tour. Corbett went to the Pioneer Hotel, then Tucson’s prime winter vacation site, and told them he needed a room for Hogan, preferably the best suite available.

Corbett then phoned Hogan and told him he was booked for a week, on the house.

Hogan drove to Tucson and helped to draw more than 10,000 fans for the 1948 tournament, one of the keys that led to Tucson’s long presence in pro golf, a link to tournaments won here by Tiger Woods, Annika Sorenstam, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer.

Long time allies in business and in sports, Drachman and Corbett were almost inseparable in their drive to make Tucson a destination for pro baseball and pro golf. When the Tucson Conquistadores were formed in 1964, Drachman was the group’s first president. When Randolph Park was expanded and the city council agreed to pay for improvements to bring it up to the quality of an MLB spring training site, it was renamed Hi Corbett Field in 1951.

We thus have selected Drachman and Corbett as a dual entry, No. 29 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports figures of the last 100 years.