Hansen's Hundred, No. 30: Marana's Sherry Cervi a legend in barrel racing

Paused at a red light one morning on Orange Grove and Thornydale roads, I looked to my right as a super-sized Dodge Ram pickup stopped next to me. I did a double-take as I saw the large and colorful rodeo logo painted on the driver’s-side door:

TOP GUN 2013

As the light turned green, I recognized the driver: Sherry Cervi. And, yes, she was wearing her ever-present cowboy hat.

As celebrity sightings in this town go, it was the female equivalent of seeing John Wayne driving home from his 1960s Old Tucson movie set.

Three years ago, Cervi — ranked 30th in our list of the top 100 Tucson sports figures in the last 100 years — was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. She was the leading money winner in the history of WPRA barrel racing and the 1995, 1999, 2010 and 2013 national champion.

After Cervi completed three seasons as a standout basketball player at Marana High School, she earned her PRCA card, sort of like a high school golfer qualifying for the PGA Tour when he was 18. It took her two years to become the world champion barrel racer.

In retrospect, you could’ve seen it coming from a mile away.