Hansen's Hundred, No. 31: 'Motor' carried Tedy Bruschi to College Football Hall of Fame

Indeed, two weeks later, Bruschi was listed as the starting defensive lineman for Arizona’s season opener at Ohio State. But Bruschi suffered nerve damage in his neck and his college debut was delayed until Game 4, against Long Beach State. He came off the bench and made seven tackles.

A star was born.

Bruschi, who is No. 31 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, is now in the College Football Hall of Fame. He was a two-time consensus All-American, tied the career NCAA record for sacks (55), and went on to play in the NFL Pro Bowl and help the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls.

If anyone saw that coming, or even close, it might’ve been Tomey and his assistant coach, Marc Lunsford, who was assigned to recruit the allegedly too-short, too-small lineman from Roseville, California.

When the Sacramento Bee newspaper published a feature story about Bruschi during the 1990 high school playoffs, it wrote that Lunsford sent Bruschi a postcard in the summer of '90 with a simple message:

"Be a Wildcat and be a star."