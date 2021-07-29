Hansen's Hundred, No. 32: Wolfgang Weber is the Father of Tucson Soccer

And that might not even be his top accomplishment in Tucson soccer. He is co-founder of the vast FC Tucson Youth Soccer organization (initially known as the Tucson Soccer Academy), which serves as many as 2,000 young soccer players each year and, over several decades, has trained 30,000 kids.

Ever modest, Weber has never been an it’s-all-about-me type of coach. When I asked him last winter if my research was accurate — would winning an eighth state championship put his career victory total at 699 — he all but shrugged it off.

"I’m not sure," he said. "I’ve been at it so long that it’s hard to keep track."

No other prep soccer coach in Arizona history had won even 500 games. His closest pursuer in boys state championships, Cactus High School’s Jack Altersilz, retired with six titles a decade ago.

Now in his 70s, Weber has survived the death of his wife, Nina, a near-fatal heart attack and a triple-bypass heart surgery. He said he plans to coach his 40th season at Salpointe when school opens next month.

"What amazes me about Wolfgang is that he has not lost a step," said Ted Schmidt, who is president of FC Tucson Youth Soccer, one of the key operatives in Tucson soccer the last 30 years. "He’s just a wonderful man."