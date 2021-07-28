Hansen's Hundred, No. 33: Ernie McCray's single-game scoring mark still stands

McCray, who is No. 33 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, said that seeing his name in the rafters at McKale Center "puts my life in historical perspective."

Now 83, living in San Diego after a long career as a school teacher and administrator, McCray told me he is not bitter that it took so long to be recognized for a three-year career in which he left the UA as its career scoring leader.

It wasn’t as if no one was paying attention when the 6-foot 5-inch Tucson High School graduate scored a school-record 1,349 points from 1956-60. In February of '60, the Star wrote:

“The next Arizona basketball record book should carry the byline — By Ernie McCray. The only records he’ll miss will be for free-throw shooting percentage and personal fouls committed."

After his eligibility expired, McCray became the school’s first Black basketball player to earn a degree. He also set 12 UA basketball records.

Raised by a single mother in an impoverished area west of the UA campus, McCray was married and had three children during his college days. He worked as a janitor, among other jobs, to make ends meet.