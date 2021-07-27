Hansen's Hundred, No. 34: Stacy Iveson made state history, then began title-wining coaching career

But no one could’ve predicted the vast success Iveson would have over the next 36 seasons as she became one of the leading softball players and coaches in Arizona history.

Iveson, who is No. 34 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, had been offered a scholarship to play softball for defending NJCAA national championship coach Mike Candrea at Central Arizona College. But she chose to play at Arizona, surely unaware that she would soon help Candrea coach Arizona to three NCAA championships, become an All-Pac-10 catcher on Candrea’s second UA team, 1987, and be part of his staff for 17 seasons.

There’s more. Much more.

Iveson coached Salpointe Catholic to the 1993 state softball championship. Then she coached Pima College to the 2004 and 2006 NJCAA national championships and led Yavapai College to the 2009 and 2011 NJCAA softball championships.

"I started the softball programs at Texas Tech and Alabama when I was the athletic director at those schools," former UA associate AD Bob Bockrath told me in 2011. "When I moved to Yavapai I had one person in mind — Stacy — to start our softball program. She’s a winner."