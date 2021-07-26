Hansen's Hundred, No. 35: Terry Francona among Wildcats' best baseball players

In baseball lore, Francona will be known most for being the manager of Michael Jordan’s Double-A season playing for the Birmingham Barons in 1994, and for managing the Boston Red Sox to the 2004 World Series championship, ending an 86-year drought.

In November, 1994, Francona returned to Hi Corbett Field as manager of Jordan’s Arizona Fall League team. An overflow crowd of almost 10,000 squeezed into the ballpark.

About 90 minutes before the first pitch, Francona held a press conference in the first base dugout. He was asked about his days at the UA.

"I got to play for Jerry Kindall," he said. "That’s the reason I’m here today. The foundation I got at Arizona, learning from Jerry and Jim Wing and Jerry Stitt, taught me about all I know about baseball and about working with others. I’ll never forget those years."

At Arizona, Francona became close friends with his Class of '77 teammate, Brad Mills, who went on to play in the big leagues, manage the Houston Astros and work for Francona as the top assistant coach for the Red Sox and Indians.