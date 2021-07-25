Hansen's Hundred, No. 36: Mike Dawson starred at Tucson High, UA, played nine seasons in NFL

“My biggest thrill in college football was beating ASU in 1974,” he told me 20 years later. “We never let them get past the 45-yard line.”

Dawson was such a hometown hero that his mother, father and five sisters attended all of his Tucson High games. His father, William, was a mail carrier for 31 years.

“I’ve always thought that Bill, at the high school level anyway, was more dominant than Mike,” says Kreamer, a longtime Tucson prep football coach who was Dawson’s teammate on THS’ 1970 state title team. “Guys that I have talked to say Bill had a rough, almost mean edge to him when he was on the field, which was completely opposite of his personality off the field.

“One picture etched in my mind was Mike in the huddle. Because I was the right guard and Mike played right tackle we stood next to each other and the snapshot I have in my mind is Mike being so tired because he played both ways, having his hands on his knees trying to keep his head up in the huddle.

“Then, at the snap, he’d (start) completely obliterating people. And he did this play after play. He was so mentally tough that fatigue did not make him a coward, as Vince Lombardi would say. I think maybe this quality along with his God-given abilities helped him excel in college and the NFL.”