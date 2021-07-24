Hansen's Hundred, No. 37: Dave Murray 'the best you can get' among cross country coaches

Recruited to Arizona out of San Bernardino Valley College in 1962 — he had transferred from Montana to his hometown community college after one year in Missoula — Murray was soon identified as a young man with an IQ and personality to coach and mentor young athletes.

When UA track coach Carl Cooper, the man who recruited Murray, left the school to become executive director of the U.S. Track and Field Federation, Murray was hired as the UA’s interim head coach. He was 26.

The son of a retired Army colonel from San Bernardino, Murray had also been a young basketball standout for the Pacific High School Pirates. After teaching one year at Bellas Vista High School in Sacramento, he returned to Arizona in 1967 as Cooper’s graduate assistant.

Murray has lived in Tucson since. And although he retired from the UA almost two decades ago, it didn’t mean he stopped coaching. He has been UA legend Abdi Abdirahman’s personal coach since he recruited him from Pima College in 1996.

"Dave is like my second father," Abdirahman said. "He is the best you can get."

Abdirahman is now in Tokyo, Japan, preparing for his fifth Olympic appearance, in the marathon. The two speak daily, detailing workout schedules and coach-mentor strategies.