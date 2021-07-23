Hansen's Hundred, No. 38: Fat Lever led Pueblo to 2 state titles, was NBA star

If you ask those who knew Lever during his Tucson days, the conversation steers not to his basketball accomplishments but his character.

When I met with LaVetter at his Tucson home two years ago, he said: "I very seldom think of Fat as a basketball player. He is a beautiful human being."

LaVetter said that when Lever graduated from PHS in the spring of 1978, he sent hand-written letters to each of his teachers, thanking them for preparing him for college.

Lever’s emergence as an elite college basketball recruit has always led to the obvious questions: Why did he choose ASU over hometown UA?

Part of it was that Wildcats coach Fred Snowden did not aggressively pursue Lever, believing (1) his returning backcourt of underclassmen Joe Nehls and Russell Brown was good to go for the next two seasons, and (2) Snowden was put off that Lever didn’t actively express his desire to be a Wildcat.

In the end, ASU’s Ned Wulk and his assistants were able to win a recruiting battle against Colorado and San Diego State.

"I’ve known Fred since the seventh grade," Lever told the Arizona Republic at the annual North-South All-Star Game in the summer of 1978. "But I know him as a friend, not a coach. I wanted to keep it that way."