Hansen's Hundred, No. 39: Aari McDonald was 'game-changer' for rebuilding Wildcats

Somewhere behind Tucson’s leading sports headlines of June 23, 2017 — Wildcat freshman Lauri Markkanen was a lottery pick of the Chicago Bulls and the most prominent sports figure in ASU history, football coach Frank Kush, died — was a page B6 item about Arizona’s women’s basketball team acquiring a transfer from Washington.

That would be Aari McDonald.

"She’s a game-changer," said first-year UA coach Adia Barnes. "She will flourish here."

But because Arizona’s women’s basketball team had been irrelevant for almost a decade, the worst cumulative record in the Pac-12 over the previous five seasons, the news was largely overlooked.

That would soon change.

McDonald averaged 24.1, 20.6 and 20.5 points per game in her three UA seasons, the only person in school history — male or female — to average 20 points in more than one season.

More importantly, she led Arizona to the most meaningful victory in women’s basketball history, a stunning 69-59 conquest of the No. 1 seeded UConn Huskies at this year's Final Four.

"She just dominated the entire game, start to finish," said UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who has won 11 national championships. "We had no answer for her."