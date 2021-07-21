Hansen's Hundred, No. 40: 'Arizona Whiz Kid' coached tennis at both UA and ASU

Two years after Texas Longhorns tennis captain Dave Snyder helped UT win the 1956 Southwest Conference championship, he was hired to be Arizona’s tennis coach. He was still among the nation’s best young tennis players.

In the spring of 1959, Snyder entered the Tucson Adult Tennis championships, heavily favored to win the singles title, matched in the finals against 16-year-old Bill Lenoir, a junior at Tucson High School.

Lenoir won 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, and went on to win back-to-back state championships. That summer, he won the U.S. national high school championships in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Naturally, Snyder recruited Lenoir in earnest, and over the next four years the son of a UA law professor turned Arizona into an NCAA power in men’s tennis. With Lenoir in the lineup, the Wildcats finished No. 3 and No. 4 in the NCAA championships and by 1963 he was playing at Wimbledon.

Lenoir, who started playing tennis as a recreation option while in the Cub Scouts, was a three-time first-team All-American.