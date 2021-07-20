Hansen's Hundred, No. 41: Brian Peabody stacked wins at high school, JC levels

Few would've predicted that the best of Peabody’s remarkable career was yet to come.

Ranked No. 41 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, Peabody coached Ironwood Ridge High School to the 2008 state championship and averaged 21 victories per season between 2007-13. Then he took on the biggest challenge of his coaching life.

After administrative changes at Pima College, Peabody went back to the Aztecs in 2013. The team was beyond bad: It had gone 10-49 in two seasons and was on an 18-game losing streak, last place in the ACCAC.

"When Brian came back, it was like a shot of adrenaline for us, all of that energy," said then-PCC athletic director Edgar Soto. "I truly believe he’ll take us to the next level."

Talk about calling your shot.

In 2018, Pima College played in the NJCAA championship game, averaging 101 points per game and finishing 31-5. A year later, again averaging 100 points, the Aztecs finished seventh in the NJCAA finals.

"I love the challenge of it all," Peabody said after playing in the '18 title game. "Competing against the big boys is what drives me."