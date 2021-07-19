Hansen's Hundred, No. 42: Art Luppino's incandescent career made national headlines

But all did not end well.

In a November 1955 game at Texas Tech, a Red Raiders lineman sucker-punched Luppino in the face — he was not wearing a facemask — and the Wildcats star was never the same. He continued to play, but told me he never played another game without a concussion.

Medical treatment of that era was such that Luppino was told to "gut it out" rather than avoid more contact.

To make it worse, Luppino injured his knee in the UA’s 1956 training camp, one that would require surgery today and possibly require him to take a redshirt season. Instead, UA coaches urged Luppino to "man up." He didn’t miss a game, but was so limited that he didn’t start and gained less than 500 yards.

The Washington Redskins flew Luppino to training camp in 1957, but he failed a pre-camp physical. His knee was seriously damaged. His football career was over.

It wasn’t just a minor injury. About 10 years ago as I played golf with Luppino at Tucson Country Club, he suddenly stopped, fell to the ground and, in obvious pain, began stretching his leg.

"It’s an old football thing," he said. "You just have to learn how to deal with it."