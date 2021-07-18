Hansen's Hundred, No. 43: Norm Patton started family's penchant for state championships

“It was a 70-mile drive to Coolidge each way, every day,’’ said Patton. “Ultimately, the challenge of coaching at a higher level appealed to me. We had more than 25 of our players go on to big-name schools. It was a good time.’’

After Patton retired from coaching in 1992, he watched he and his wife Sandra’s youngest daughter, Patty, coached Catalina Foothills High School to the 1997 girls state basketball championship. He was a regular in the bleachers when his daughter Kelly coached CDO to perhaps the greatest single season in Arizona prep softball history, 35-1, in 2011.

He watched his granddaughter, Kenzie, become the national Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in 2009, and his granddaughter, Mattie, the state's Player of the Year, drive in 91 runs in 2011, an Arizona prep record.

Patton, a New Mexico State alumnus, died in 2016. He was 77.

Beyond sports, Patton was a father figure to scores of young ballplayers, especially during his epic career at Marana. One of his key players, Jerry Robinson, who grew up in an impoverished setting near the tiny town of Marana — brother of NFL running back Paul Robinson and Pac-12 football official Cleo Robinson — became a banking executive in San Diego.

“Sometimes when I give seminars through my business, I'm asked what type of person impacted my life, and I tell them about coach Patton,’’ Jerry Robinson told me in 1999. “I tell them here was a white man who took in a little old farm kid, treated me with kindness, sincerity and gave me direction when I needed it most. He sacrificed for me. I’m grateful to this day.’’

