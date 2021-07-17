Hansen's Hundred, No. 44: Mary Hines did it all as an athlete, coach

Today’s leading high school athletes often specialize in one event, which has made the prized 1900s term "all-around athlete" obsolete.

But it doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of those like Mary Hines, who would be my nominee as one of Tucson’s foremost all-around athletes of the 20th century, if not forever.

At Tucson High School, Hines won the 1947 state championship in tennis doubles, which was basically the only sanctioned varsity sport for female athletes of the time. But once she left high school, Hines blossomed.

She was the UA’s top swimmer for two seasons and named the school’s leading female athlete of 1951-52. Over the next decade, Hines became one of the most prominent fastpitch softball players not just in Tucson, but in the Southwest.

And she became one of Tucson’s most successful women’s bowlers over the next 30 years, routinely bowling three-game series in excess of 500. The daughter of a Tucson policeman and nurse, Hines formed a synchronized swimming team and then became an accomplished golfer, shooting her age, 85, at Silverbell Golf Course.

As a last act, she won a gold medal in the U.S. Senior Olympics in 2016, winning both the shot put and softball throw in the 70-over class when she was 86.