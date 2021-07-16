Hansen's Hundred, No. 45: Michael Thompson has 'the goods' on the PGA Tour

At the first round of the 2008 U.S. Open at San Diego’s Torrey Pines, I walked to the No. 10 tee, which was Thompson’s first hole of the tournament. There were three people in his gallery: his mother, Sue, a teacher at Sabino High School; his father, Mike, a wholesale plumbing distributor; and me.

Thompson was paired with Bart Bryant and Rocco Mediate, who would burst into golf history that weekend, forcing a tie with Tiger Woods and an 18-hole playoff (Woods won).

But it was Thompson’s opening-round 74 on the impossibly difficult Torrey Pines course that got Mediate’s attention that day. When Mediate saw me interviewing Thompson after the round, he walked by, tapped me on the shoulder and said, "You’d better keep an eye on that guy — he’s got it."

At the time, Thompson was the world’s No. 1 ranked male amateur golfer. He finished 28th at Torrey Pines, the low amateur in a field that included Rickie Fowler.

After earning his PGA Tour card — he was the Hooters Tour player of the year in 2010 as he worked toward full privileges on the PGA Tour — Thompson qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open at San Francisco’s famed Olympic Club.