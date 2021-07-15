Hansen's Hundred, No. 46: Arizona's Frank Sancet was among college baseball's best for 20 years

The path to college baseball’s hall of fame has no boundaries. The background and upbringing of Arizona coach Frank Sancet gave little hint that he would be the NCAA’s winningest baseball coach from 1950-70.

Sancet was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1907. In 1915, his family moved to rural Glendale, Arizona, where Frank helped his father, a farmer, raise sheep.

After playing football and baseball at Arizona in 1928-29, Sancet left school before graduating to work on the Papago Reservation for the Civilian Conservation Corps., in Sells. His charge was to teach Native American students how to read and write.

Sancet returned to the UA to finish his degree requirements in 1933, and then taught three years at Mansfield Junior High School and coached five years at both Jerome High School and Douglas High School.

In 1947, Arizona baseball coach J.F. “Pop’’ McKale, also the school’s athletic director, hired Sancet to be an assistant baseball, basketball and football coach with the promise that when McKale retired, Sancet would become head baseball coach.

True to his word, McKale retired from coaching in 1950 and promoted Sancet to be the UA’s baseball coach.