Hansen's Hundred, No. 47: Roger McCluskey was 'Ol' Leadfoot' at 18 Indy 500s

"Roger probably had more bad luck at the Indy 500 than any racer in history," said Tucsonan Bill Cheesbourg, himself an Indy 500 veteran in the 1960s. "He could’ve or should’ve won it several times, but there always seemed to be an accident on the track or a failure with his car that stopped him just short."

At the 1963 Indy 500, McCluskey was third with a lap to go, chasing down the great Parnelli Jones. But oil leaked from Jones’ car, causing McCluskey’s car to spin out ¾ of a mile from the finish. Instead of finishing in the top three, he was 16th.

"It cost me $30,000," he said.

McCluskey finished third, fifth, eighth and ninth in the Indy 500 before winning the Milwaukee 500 in 1979 and retiring after the race. He was only 49, but he went out on top. A few months later, he was hired as the executive vice president of USAC. He eventually became the chief operating officer of USAC, as well as serving as the chief steward at the Indy 500.

As part of those roles, McCluskey worked with ESPN to create series, "Saturday Night Thunder," that spotlighted USAC sprint car and stock car races.

He has since been elected to the USAC Hall of Fame and the Indy Motorsports Hall of Fame. McCluskey raced internationally as well, competing in the famous 24 Hours of LeMans in France.