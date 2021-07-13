Hansen's Hundred, No. 48: Ed Thomas was father figure to Wildcats' Black athletes

"They did not accept Black students," he said. "My dad was in a Cavalry unit assigned to Fort Huachuca, but they sent all the Black soldiers and their families to Nogales. We weren’t allowed to attend Nogales High School either, so they bused us in the back of a GI truck every day to Tombstone High School. We were the first Black students allowed at Tombstone."

In 1938 and 1939, Thomas was one of the state’s leading football and track athletes. No one offered him a scholarship even though he earned 16 letters in four sports at Tombstone. "I was big enough and I was good enough," he said, "but Arizona didn’t give me a look. I had to go into the Army."

When he left military service in 1948, he joined his father, Emmett Thomas, who was a chef for the UA’s football team and retired master sergeant of the U.S. Cavalry.

"The only other Black employee in the athletic department then was Slim Williams, the equipment manager," said Thomas. "He died of a heart attack, and I was hired to take his place. For quite a while, my dad and I were the only Black employees in the athletic department. It wasn’t a good time to be a Black man in Tucson, but it gave me a start."