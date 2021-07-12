Hansen's Hundred, No.49: Golfing pioneer Dell Urich helped sport thrive in Tucson

Urich planted scores of trees — many still standing — at what is now called Randolph North. He was involved in every aspect of the growth of Tucson golf, which went from three courses in the 1930s to more than 30 when Urich died of cancer in 1995.

He even named the course in 1940.

“People would phone the pro shop and Dell, usually the only employee in the pro shop, would answer “The Municipal Golf Course of Tucson,’ “ his widow, Dorothy Urich remembered in 1995. “He didn’t think that fit. So he started calling it the Randolph Golf Course. He had studied the history of the property. It was donated by a railroad magnate, Espes Randolph, who donated the land to the city, stipulating it be used only for parks and recreation.

“It wasn’t long until everyone called it the Randolph Golf Course.’’

Golf in Tucson grew swiftly after World War II. Urich began making drawings of a new 18 holes, modeling the proposed greens out of clay. By 1958, the city council approved a new course, calling it Randolph South. It opened in December 1959.

In the 1980s and 1990s Golf magazine published figures that Tucson’s first 36-hole golf complex, created in part by Dell Urich, was America’s second busiest golf facility, with more than 100,000 rounds per year.