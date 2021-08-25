Hansen's Hundred, No. 5: Jerry Kindall won 3 CWS titles, produced standout pros, men

When he decided to retire after the '96 season, only 60 years old, Kindall did not seek a grand farewell. Typically, he chose not to stage a news conference. The UA sent out a fax announcing his retirement, in which Kindall said: "I didn’t build the UA baseball program, I just maintained it."

Kindall’s highest salary at the UA was $85,000 per year, but he wasn’t coaching for money. He was coaching for the young men in Wildcat uniforms. He faced formidable hurdles, such as surviving the death of his first wife, Georgia. She died in 1987 of Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS, after a devastating three years in which Kindall somehow led Arizona to the CWS twice.

He made sure an ailing Georgia was at the '86 World Series. As his team was celebrating its title on the field, Kindall remained by the dugout, making eye contact with Georgia, in one of the most emotional experiences of his life.

You could count on Kindall to do the right thing at the right time.

In the '90s, as one of the leading voices of college baseball, he wrote three books: "The Baseball Coaching Bible," "The Science of Baseball Coaching" and "Baseball: Playing the Winning Way."

I read the first two but could not find a copy of the third. I phoned him one day and asked if he had a copy I could borrow.