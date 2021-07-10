Hansen's Hundred, No. 51: UA's Mary Roby was a leading voice in gaining equality for women's sports

A year later the UA women’s athletic budget grew to $60,000. Then $101,000. Then $140,000. Then $150,000. Then $169,000.

Finally, in the 1979-80 school year, after Arizona had become a member of the Pac-10, the women’s athletic budget rose to $750,000 annually. It didn’t hit $1 million for two more years, as the women’s athletic department was fully merged with the UA’s men’s athletic department.

Roby was so determined to build an elite women’s sports program that when the UA had an opening for a women’s basketball coach in the early ‘80s, she phoned soon-to-be-legendary Tennessee coach Pat Head Summitt and tried to recruit her to Arizona.

That’s the type of vision Roby lived by. When she retired in 1989, she had led the coaching searches for softball’s Mike Candrea, swimming’s Frank Busch, and directed the UA administration to hire Cedric Dempsey as the school’s athletic director. Talk about a streak of home runs.

Not bad for someone who spent her days as an Arizona student on the field hockey team, driven for success, subsequently hired to coach and teach for the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes and Cal Bears, all of which led to her induction into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.