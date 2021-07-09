Hansen's Hundred, No. 52: Ka'Deem Carey ran roughshod over opponents at CDO, UA

Tucson’s version of “Friday Night Lights’’ were illuminated in the fall of 2007 when a freshman running back from Canyon del Oro High School burst to prominence like few in the previous 100 years of prep football here.

“I saw the video of him scoring seven touchdowns in a freshman game,’’ said then-CDO coach Pat Nugent. “On the last one, he did a full gymnastics-type flip over a tackler, landing into the end zone. He’s something else.’’’

Jeff Scurran, then Santa Rita’s football coach, phoned one Saturday morning to say ‘’you’ve got to get out to see that kid from CDO.’’

Ka’Boom! Over the next seven years — four at CDO and three at Arizona — Ka’Deem Carey gained 9,941 yards rushing.

Carey, who is No. 52 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, gained more yards rushing, 5,702, than any high school running back in Tucson history. He enrolled at Arizona and became the UA’s No. 1 rusher in history, with 4,239 yards — and 48 touchdowns — before entering the NFL Draft after his junior season.

“He benefits from playing in (UA coach) Rich Rodriguez’s system,’’ said Colorado coach Jon Embree, “but there are still 11 players out there keying on him and he still gets his yards.’’