Hansen's Hundred, No. 53: Football coach Ollie Mayfield always put players above winning

Mayfield, who is No. 53 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, was much more than a football coach. He also coached track at THS for 20 years, but most of all, he was a difference-maker.

True, he became the first Tucson prep football coach to win 100 games, but it wasn’t about the wins and losses. He left THS in 1977 to coach at Sabino High School, which was on a 22-game losing streak. He coached the Sabercats to a 21-12 record before retiring from coaching in the spring of 1980.

The son of a farmer from Cedar Creek, Nebraska, a graduate of both Peru State Teachers College and Nebraska-Omaha, Mayfield moved to Tucson in 1957 to be a math teacher and freshman football coach. He was 27.

He was inducted into the Arizona Coaches Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural class, 1990. But Mayfield wasn’t quite done.

While spending his summers working for the forest service near Rocky Mountain Park in Grand Lake, Colorado, Mayfield didn’t advertise his success as a football coach. But word soon leaked. When the local school, Middle Park High School, needed a football coach, it persuaded Mayfield to come out of retirement.