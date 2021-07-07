Hansen's Hundred, No. 54: Dave Cosgrove racks up the soccer wins wherever he goes

Cosgrove, No. 54 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, probably will never top the November day, 2018, when PCC won the national championship, defeating Barton Community College 2-1 in Daytona Beach, Florida. On that special day, the NCJAA player of the year, Pima sophomore Hugo Kametani, scored a title-winning goal for a 2-1 victory.

But perhaps none of it would’ve been possible had not Cosgrove began his long and successful PCC coaching career with a victory at Yavapai College in September 1998.

At the time, Yavapai was to NJCAA soccer as UCLA basketball was to NCAA hoops under John Wooden. Yavapai had a 90-1-1 home record in the 1990s and was the defending NCJAA champion.

Yet Cosgrove’s first Pima College team won 4-3 in Prescott.

Said Cosgrove: “It’s the steppingstone we needed. It’s instant credibility. It’s just mind-boggling what we’ve done.’’

For the next 20 years, Pima and Yavapai became one of the most intense rivalries in junior college soccer. It was a lot like those old Arizona-UCLA basketball games at McKale Center and Pauley Pavilion.