Hansen's Hundred, No. 55: J.J. Hardy became MLB All-Star after stellar Sabino stay

Not bad for someone who got his start in the Frontier Little League at Fort Lowell Park in the early 1990s. To cap his MLB career, Hardy was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside his father, former UA tennis standout and long-time Tucson tennis professional Mark Hardy.

On the day of his induction, James Jerry Hardy wept while delivering his acceptance speech, thanking his mother, father, brother, his Little League and high school coach, and his wife, former standout Arizona softball player Adrienne Acton.

Hardy was one of the leading high school baseball players in Tucson history. As a sophomore in 1999, he hit .527 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. His 12 home runs is believed to be a record for high school underclassmen in Tucson.

By the time he was the Star’s Player of the Year, 2001, his numbers were off the charts: a .455 batting average with 40 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, and a 4-1 pitching record with eight saves for Sabino.

He only struck out three times in 117 at-bats.

Hardy was such an elite prospect that Baseball America named him the 15th best prospect in the Class of 2001. On Sabino’s opening day in the spring of 2001, an estimated 40-45 professional scouts sat in the bleachers. Every MLB team was represented.