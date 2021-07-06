Hansen's Hundred, No. 56: Burt Kinerk has been a part of almost every aspect of Tucson sports

Not bad for the son of a dry cleaner who helped to pay his way through the UA Law School by working at the pari-mutuel windows at Rillito Downs.

“It’s such a fantasy for me to be here,’’ he said at Churchill Downs. “It’s almost beyond the realm of comprehension.’’

Kinerk got his start in horse racing by driving to a rural horse farm in New Mexico, pooling his money — $3,000 — with another Tucsonan to buy four thoroughbred horses.

“I may be a dreamer,’’ he said five years later, when his horse, Corker, the son of Festin, was in the Kentucky Derby field. “But I’m not that big a dreamer.’’

Kinerk graduated from the UA in ‘57 and from the UA College of Law in ‘62. In between, he spent three years in the military, rising to the rank of lieutenant as an intelligence officer in the 18th Airborne Division.

Over the next 59 years, Kinerk became a confidant and shoulder-to-lean on for many of the top names in Tucson sports, from Amphitheater High School all-state running back Jon Volpe — who went on to lead the Pac-10 in rushing at Stanford — to UA athletic director Jim Livengood. His golf partners include former major-league ballplayers Eddie Leon and Terry Francona.