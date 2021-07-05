Hansen's Hundred, No. 57: Roland LaVetter turned Pueblo into a basketball power

Without time to warm up properly — AIA officials did not move the starting time back — LaVetter ordered his team to play a four corners offense, a delaying tactic (there was no shot clock) that worked.

Pueblo won 29-28 and then rolled to a second consecutive state title a day later, beating Rincon by 17.

“The kids won despite me,’’ the modest LaVetter said after the game, although that was hardly the truth.

As the Warriors climbed to prominence, blessed by talented players such as Danny Mosley, Tony Mosely, Randall Moore and Jeff Moore, it became clear that LaVetter was a difference-maker for the way he treated his neighborhood ballplayers.

On more than one occasion, Pueblo’s entire roster was made up of minority players.

The state’s best player in ‘77 and ‘78 was probably Pueblo point guard Lafayette “Fat’’ Lever, who would go on to become an All-Pac-10 point guard at ASU and two-time NBA All-Star with the Denver Nuggets. Lever didn’t just get his points and go home.

“Without a doubt, everything I learned — and not just in basketball, but in life — came from Pueblo and what coach taught me,’’ Lever said in 1988. “The things he started there still carry over.’’