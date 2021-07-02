Hansen's Hundred, No. 60: New challenges have always tempted Jeff Scurran

No one could’ve seen even one of those victories coming.

After earning an undergraduate degree at Florida in the late 1960s, Scurran was studying at Georgia State University, working toward a possible career as a school counselor and administrator. He moved to Tucson in 1972 to continue his graduate work, and while here became a volunteer intern with UA football coach Bob Weber’s staff, which was fired at year’s end.

“I really had the fire to coach at that time,’’ he said. “I moved to Nevada and then Oregon, starting at the bottom. When a former UA assistant coach, Gary Bernardi, recruited one of my players at West Linn High School near Portland, I asked him about the high school scene in Tucson.’’

Bernardi recommended that Scurran phone ex-Wildcat football player and Salpointe Catholic head coach Jerry Davitch, then the director of TUSD’s athletic operation. Davitch told Scurran about an opening at CDO and thus began a journey that saw Scurran coach Sabino to 1990, 1992 and 1998 state championships, followed by similar football magic at PCC, Santa Rita and Catalina Foothills.

Two months ago, I met Scurran for lunch before he was to move to Germany for a second stint as head coach in Germany’s pro football league.

“I’ve still got a lot left to accomplish,’’ he said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever truly walk away from coaching.’’

