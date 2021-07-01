Hansen's Hundred, No. 61: Rocky LaRose was linchpin in UA athletics for 35 years

“I got to work with Mary Roby,’’ she told me in a 2013 interview. “It was magical.’’

Roby, who is to UA women’s athletics as pioneering Pop McKale was to the men’s athletic department in the 1920s, trusted her instincts when it came to young Rocky LaRose.

“She had the ‘it’ factor,’’ Roby told me in 1999. “She HAS the ‘it’ factor. She could’ve been an athletic director and run her own shop but we’re lucky she chose to remain in Tucson.’’

Over those 35 years, LaRose was involved in every conceivable aspect of the UA athletic department: Event management, compliance, finances, scheduling, hiring and firing, mentoring and helping to establish the CATS LifeSkill’s program in the mid 1990s, thought to be the first of its kind in major-college athletics.

“Rocky is very steady, very professional,’’ former UA athletic director Cedric Dempsey said when LaRose retired in 2013. “I was impressed not only with her intellect and instincts but her feel for administration and the way she dealt with people. She is a rock.’’

In the middle of her UA career, LaRose twice survived long and difficult bouts with cancer. She also overcame two back surgeries. Her determination and instincts to do the right thing are the hallmark of her career.