Hansen's Hundred, No. 62: Mark Arneson went from unknown to UA star to NFL starter

Let’s say it worked out a bit more than either Price or Arneson could’ve imagined.

Arneson was inducted into the UA’s first-ever Sports Hall of Fame class, in 1976. He played nine years, all as a starting linebacker for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Although he played with three losing Arizona football teams, 1969-71, he left schools as the career leader in tackles (357) and became the 32nd overall selection in the 1972 NFL draft, then the highest pick in school history.

When Arneson retired from the NFL in the summer of 1981, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote that Arneson “pushed his God-given ability to the limit.’’

After his rookie season in the NFL, Arneson’s 9-to-5 persona was displayed when rather than take the summer off, he found work on a construction crew in St. Louis, pouring concrete and bending steel-reinforcing rods.

His streak of 104 consecutive NFL starts was interrupted by an ankle injury. After missing four games, Arneson returned and played on through the 1980 season. Although he was only 31, Arneson chose to retire. Part of it was that he tired of playing for losing teams; the Cardinals had gone 23-39 over his final four years, changing coaches three times, from Don Coryell to Bud Wilkinson to Jim Hanifan.