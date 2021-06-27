Hansen's Hundred, No. 64: Football coach Tex Oliver had impressive stint in Tucson

Even though he was only 17, Gerald "Tex'' Oliver enlisted in the Army in 1917 and soon was a United States infantryman, fighting in the horrific battle of the French Argonne Forest at which 26,000 American soldiers were killed.

The young man from Houston, the son of an itinerant miner, was on the battlefield on November 11, 1918 when World War I ended. To that point, he had never played a down of football in his life.

Over the next 20 years his life was like something from a Hollywood movie script.

Oliver enrolled at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, but quit before graduation. He traveled across the country to attend Oregon State and Stanford before finally settling at USC, where he became an honor student, a member of Phi Beta Kappa .

From there he became a teacher and football coach at San Diego High School, also becoming one of the leading football referees in the West, officiating several Arizona games in Tucson. In 1926, Oliver was hired to become the football coach at Santa Ana High School in Southern California, where his team won the 1931 state championship.

The Los Angeles Times wrote that Oliver “was the most popular and effective football coach that this city has ever had.’’