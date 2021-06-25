Hansen's Hundred, No. 66: John and Tom Rhodes were rodeo world champions

John Rhodes, born in 1887, became a cattleman at the Sombrero Ranch near Mammoth and San Manuel. He began competing in regional and amateur calf and steer roping in 1918 and enjoyed it so much he was part of the group that founded La Fiesta de los Vaqueros in 1925.

By 1936, John Rhodes became the world champion team roper. He repeated as champion in 1938.

His son, Tom, born in 1915, won four consecutive world championships in steer roping, 1943-46.

“When you go through and look at all the big names in roping in those years, an awful lot of them were from southern Arizona, where they grew up on ranches,’’ Butch Rhodes said. “Roping was a necessity in those days. In the desert, if they had to rope something, they were running through mesquite thickets or cactus patches and they roped any way they can catch them.”

Over the years, both won the Calgary Stampede rodeo, the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo and the Pendleton Roundup, which were three of the so-called “majors’’ of the pro rodeo circuit. They were both founding members of the Cowboys Turtles Association, whose name was later changed to the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.

As charter members of the CTA, John and Tom Rhodes were issued two of the first 56 membership card numbers.