Hansen's Hundred No. 69: Shelley Duncan was high school, UA home run king; now coaches in majors

His pro career was much more like that of Crash Davis of the movie "Bull Durham," a minor-league home run titan. He hit 193 minor league homers, including 34 for Double-A Trenton to lead the Eastern League and 30 for Scranton-Wilkes Barre to lead the Triple-A International League.

But it was Duncan’s baseball IQ that has kept him in baseball for two decades. Before he led CDO to the 1997 state championship, hitting a game-winning two-run homer and winning a 12-11 game against Salpointe Catholic as a relief pitcher, Duncan spent his summers with his father and younger brother, Chris, in major league clubhouses.

He was so respected and quick to develop that at 13, the A’s inserted Duncan into a spring training game against St. Mary’s College as a pinch-hitter.

After his playing career he was hired as manager of the Rookie League Hillsboro Hops, the Single-A Visalia Rawhide and Double-A Jackson Generals. In 2018, he was named the major league field coordinator for the Toronto Blue Jays.

This year, Duncan is the coordinator of analytics for the White Sox, in charge of a four-person department that has become an essential part of baseball planning, scouting and metrics.