Hansen's Hundred, No. 7: Smooth-shooting Steve Kerr helped put Wildcats on the map

Kerr, who is No, 7 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, was so creative and so in demand that he hired former teammate Bruce Fraser — now one of Kerr’s assistant coaches with the Golden State Warriors — to essentially be his booking agent.

For much of April and May, 1988, Kerr made public appearances four or five times a week. He spoke to the student body at Rincon High School, at which more than 2,000 students chanted "STEVE KERRRRRR!" repeatedly.

One student told the Star that she took 48 photographs of Kerr. Another student held up a sign that said, "Would you marry me in 10 years?"

On most days, Fraser and Kerr went through about five to 20 letters addressed to the UA athletic department in care of Kerr. He answered all of them. He did not charge for his public appearances.

A Tucson stock brokerage firm was so impressed by Kerr that it donated money to establish The Kerr Scholarship at Arizona, honoring both Kerr and his late father, Malcolm.