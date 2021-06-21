Hansen's Hundred, No. 70: Self-taught racer Bill Cheesbourg competed in seven Indy 500s

When Bill Cheesbourg was 11, he built his own Soap Box Derby car and made the tires out of a garden hose.

The tires fell apart before he could complete the race.

Two years later he sold a donkey from his family’s Tucson farm for $11, after which he paid $7 to buy a rickety Model T Ford.

“Then I had to go borrow the donkey to tow the car home,’’ he told Star columnist Bonnie Henry in 1988.

From those humble beginnings, William Bernard Cheesbourg Jr., went on to race in the Indy 500 seven times between 1956 and 1965, when the race was one of the four or five leading sports events in America.

No. 70 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, Cheesbourg was a one-of-a-kind personality, a Tucson High School grad who was cited for speeding 27 times before he took his urge to drive fast to Tucson’s then-primitive racetracks like the Gilpin Speedway near Interstate 10 and Prince Road.

Most of those in the Tucson racing community called him “Wild Bill,’’ a rugged, 200-pound, self-taught racer who found no challenge too big.