Hansen's Hundred, No. 71: Hayzel Daniels broke records as Tucson High running back

It’s not like the Texas coach wasn’t aware of Daniels. A year earlier, Daniels was not allowed to accompany the Badgers to a game in El Paso. But later that year he set a state record by rushing for 301 yards in a victory over Bisbee. It was a record that stood for 64 years.

Daniels, No, 71 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, did not have a productive post-THS football career. He hoped to play for the UA’s freshman team in 1927 and become the first Black athlete to suit up for one of coach Pop McKale’s teams.

In former Star sports columnist Abe Chanin’s remarkable 1979 book "They Fought Like Wildcats," Daniels explained how his days as Wildcat athlete came to an end.

"I had been an All-State halfback at Tucson High so the University just couldn’t say, 'We don’t want you. Go away.' They had to give me a uniform when I went out for football even though I was Black. I remember what McKale, bless his heart, told me. He said, ‘Now I want to tell you I’m not going to treat you any differently from anybody else. You go out and do what the rest of them do. You stick it out.'"

Unfortunately, Daniels suffered a knee injured and never played a down for the Wildcats. It took years for him to fight through racial discrimination and earn his UA degree.