Hansen's Hundred, No. 73: Longtime ump Bud Grainger was 'an absolute treasure'

John H. "Bud" Grainger grew up on what he told me were "the wrong side of the tracks" in Tucson in the 1930s, a "baseball nut for life" with his two best boyhood friends, Corky Moore and Frank Kempf, who both became all-state players at THS during a period when the Badgers won eight consecutive state titles,1939-46.

After the '41 state championship, Grainger turned down a scholarship offer from Arizona to accept a $75-a-month salary from the Brooklyn Dodgers. Grainger was sent to the Class D Olean Oilers in New York where he hit .194. The good part: he met his wife, Betty. They returned to Tucson intent on starting a family and getting into the banking business.

But World War II changed those plans. Grainger became a Marine and spent 29 months overseas. Sadly, his boyhood baseball friends, Moore and Kempf, were killed in action. Moore was killed at Iwo Jima; Moore was killed by a German artillery shell shortly after D-Day.

Once he returned to Tucson and got settled, Grainger indeed became a banker and raised a family. He survived a triple-bypass heart surgery but still umpired until he was 78. He influenced Tucson’s baseball community like few in history.

Walt Kellner, a dominating Tucson pitcher of the 1940s from Amphitheater High School who reached the major leagues in 1952, talked about Grainger in 1999.