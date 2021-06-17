Hansen's Hundred, No. 74: Kelly Cagle starred at Salpointe Catholic and Duke, coached at Virginia Tech

Arizona recently hired former Duke soccer All-American Becca Moros to be the Wildcats' new soccer coach, a been-there, done-that soccer figure with an impressive resume.

To put some perspective to Moros’ days at Duke, I compared her career to that of Salpointe Catholic grad Kelly Walbert Cagle, who to this day is among those considered the top soccer player in Duke history.

Cagle was a three-time All-American, the 1995 ACC Player of the Year, and remains No. 1 in Blue Devils history in career goals, season goals, game-winning goals and consecutive games started. Cagle’s Duke finished Nos. 7, 8, 4 and 7 in each of her college seasons.

This isn’t to minimize Moros’ qualifications to coach Arizona’s soccer team but rather a reminder of how good Cagle was.

Cagle, who is No. 74 in our list of Top 100 Tucson Sports Figures of the last 100 years, may also the top girls high school soccer player in Tucson history. She led Salpointe Catholic to undefeated state championships in 1990 and 1992 — the Lancers were No. 2 in 1991 — while scoring more than 90 goals as a high school player, which is Babe Ruth-type territory.

Salpointe won 42 consecutive games at one point of Cagle’s prep career.