Hansen's Hundred, No. 75: Corky Simpson wrote more than 5,000 columns on Tucson's sports scene

A rich guy from Canada bought the Pacific Coast League’s Tucson Toros franchise in 1984 and among his first transactions was to fire Lenny Rubin, the most well-known figure at Hi Corbett Field.

Rubin was 60-something. He worked the front gate. He worked the grandstands. He was the "new best friend" to almost everyone in the locker room. Lenny turned the lights on in the morning and off at night. A never-lit cigar dangled from his lips and his Brooklyn accent was so full of "diss" and "dat" that he never failed to make you smile.

"It hurts, it really does, ya know?" he said after being fired. "They told me they wanted a new image."

Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson hit back.

"It’s cold-hearted arrogance," he wrote. "Lenny Rubin made more friends for the Toros than all the giveaways and promotions ever put together by the ballclub."

A few days later, the absentee owner from Canada re-hired Rubin to a role he worked until he died in 1995.

Wrote Simpson: "Lenny never made a lot of money but he was probably the wealthiest man I ever knew."

That’s the kind of influence and heart Corky Simpson had.