Hansen's Hundred, No. 76: Sheila Baize ran TUSD interscholastics for 23 years

Raised in a working class family in midtown Tucson — her father, Harold, was a custodian at Whitmore Elementary School — Baize excelled as an athlete, playing for the revered Mary Hines on Catalina High School’s perennial state championship volleyball power, and earning three degrees at the UA, where she was active in volleyball and softball.

Just as softball was getting started as a varsity sport in Southern Arizona, Baize made her presence known by coaching San Manuel to five state championships — 1977, 1979, 1980, 1981 and 1982 — completing her tenure at the school with a remarkable 185-15 record.

She also coached the San Manuel girls basketball team to a pair of state championship games.

Along the way, Baize became an AIA volleyball official, getting an in-person look at how to work with coaches and athletes. She also got a look at how not to do things.

When she was the AD at San Manuel, she fought to get equal treatment for girls’ athletes.

"I experienced a lot of resistance over the years," she told me. "Once, at San Manuel, I needed some tape for the ankles of one of my injured basketball players. But the athletic director told me there was no tape. Well, I’m in the gym complaining when one of the boys coaches walks by with a box full of tape."