Hansen's Hundred, No. 77: Bobby Ferrara was one of world's best boxing referees

Ferrara’s boxing career started in the 1950s in Pennsylvania, where he grew up. His family moved to Tucson in 1960s, when his sister struggled with asthma. He had been a standout Golden Gloves boxer as a Pennsylvania amateur, and turned pro in the 1960s.

It wasn’t always big time. In the spring of 1967 Ferrara was part of a boxing card at the old Tucson Gardens facility on the edge of downtown Tucson. The card included "Tombstone" Smith and "Rockabye" Ross. A crowd of 523 attended. Ferrara beat LaVerne Williams in a unanimous four-round decision.

Perhaps that’s why, after becoming a world championship referee, Ferrara told me: “Refereeing a four-round preliminary is as important as a world title fight. That’s when I most need to protect the fighters and keep them safe.’’

The break of Ferrara’s career came by happenstance in 1971. While he was stocking a liquor store on Grant Road, he bumped into Maurice Dale, the Arizona Boxing Commissioner. Dale asked Ferrara if he had any interest in being a referee or a judge. Ferrara did.

"That got me started," said Ferrara, who went on to officiate more than 1,000 professional fights.

His first world championship bout, in Japan in 1979, featured Ayub Kalute vs. Matse Kudo.