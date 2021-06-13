Hansen's Hundred, No. 78: Carl Cooper was coach, professor, father figure — and so much more

"I knew what I wanted to do from the time I was 9 years old," he said, telling stories about his days at UA baseball games, hoping someday to be the next Pop McKale. "I never made much money, but I had a wonderful life."

Cooper wasn’t the next McKale, but the legacy he left in Tucson sports history earned a place of its own.

He recruited and helped to develop three Olympians: distance-running bronze medalist George Young of Silver City, New Mexico, long-jumper Gayle Hopkins from a Colorado junior college, and silver medal high-jumper Ed Caruthers from Los Angeles.

Cooper did his job so well that in 1969 the U.S. Track and Field Federation hired him to be its executive director, which led to Cooper’s selection to the International Olympic Committee, a role he served for a decade.

He didn't want to leave his hometown, so Cooper successfully persuaded the USA Track and Field Federation to move its headquarters to Tucson.

Not bad for someone who grew up in an old adobe home on the edge of the UA campus and followed a dream and became a world traveler.