Hansen's Hundred, No. 79: Andy Lopez led Wildcats to 2012 College World Series title

Upon Jerry Kindall’s retirement as Arizona’s baseball coach in 1996, the school contacted Andy Lopez, who had just coached the Florida Gators into the College World Series.

Bad timing.

Arizona persisted. In the summer of 2001, the Gators unexpectedly parted ways with Lopez, even though he was in the prime of his career and, at 47, had coached Florida to two College World Series and not had a losing season.

This time, Lopez said yes. The former UCLA shortstop who coached Pepperdine to the 1992 College World Series title moved back West. In his third season, Arizona was back in the College World Series for the first time since 1986.

Lopez, No. 79 in our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, is the son of Mexican immigrants. His father, Art, was a longshoreman in San Pedro, California, and if nothing else, gave his personality-blessed son an education in work ethic and responsibility.

As a shortstop at UCLA in the early 1970s, Lopez would walk into Pauley Pavilion and watch John Wooden coach the Bruins’ legendary basketball teams. "I’d go to practice and be in awe," he said.