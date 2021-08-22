Hansen's Hundred, No. 8: Courageous vault made Kerri Strug an American sports icon

Yet the Kerri Strug I most remember invited me to spend a day with her second grade class at the Matsumoto Elementary School in San Jose, California, in 2002.

Her students had no perspective what Miss Strug had accomplished. On the day I sat at the back of the class, the biggest objective was teaching 28 seven-year-olds how to subtract nine from 42.

“The commute from my apartment at Stanford is about an hour one way,’’ Strug said. “Some days I get here at 7 in the morning and don’t leave until 7 at night. I’ve always wanted to be a teacher and work with kids. I might not do this forever, but right now it’s what I want to do.’’

Ultimately, Strug moved to Washington D.C. to work in the juvenile justice system, traveling the country as an ambassador and problem solver. In 2010, she married D.C. attorney Robert Fischer at Tucson’s Skyline Country Club. He moved his law practice to Tucson. They have two children, Tyler, 9, and Alayna, 7.

A year or so ago, my grandson, Indy, was playing in a youth league soccer game at Udall Park. Early in the game it became clear that a young man on the opposing team, as Jim Gault said 30 years earlier, “had it all together.’’

That young man scored at will. By game’s end, he must’ve scored seven or eight goals.