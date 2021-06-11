Hansen's Hundred, No. 80: Vance Johnson was a two-sport UA star, part of NFL's 'Three Amigos'

• Johnson was a first-team All-Pac-10 running back in 1982. He alternated between tailback and receiver during his football career, rushing for 1,871 yards and 1,064 yards' worth of passes. He scored 31 touchdowns. When he left school after the '84 season, Johnson ranked No. 2 behind Arizona's 1950s standout Art Luppino in career total offense.

Johnson launched his career on opening night, 1981, catching six passes for 96 yards against UCLA. But his most memorable afternoon as an Arizona football player came a month later, against No. 1 USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

With the Wildcats trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter, Johnson caught a pass near the line of scrimmage and bolted 13 yards to the end zone, using his exceptional speed to avoid USC’s roster of all-stars for a touchdown.

It was the winning touchdown in Arizona’s stunning 13-10 upset.

Eight months later, Johnson won the NCAA long jump championship in Provo, Utah, breaking the school record of 1964 Olympian Gayle Hopkins. Said Johnson: "When I scored the winning touchdown against USC, I thought that was the biggest thing of my life. But this is bigger."

Johnson had broken his personal best, 25-9 ½, by more than a foot.