Hansen's Hundred, No. 81: Julie Brase Hairgrove shared determination, success with 'Papa Lute'

By the end of the junior varsity game at Sahuaro High School, the gymnasium was almost full, packed with anticipation as much as basketball fans.

It was a Friday night, Jan. 23, 1998, when defending state champion Catalina Foothills was to take on 20-1 and No. 1 ranked Sahuaro. And then Lute Olson, wearing his 1997 national championship ring, walked into the gym with his wife, Bobbi.

Even the Cougar fans cheered, although that changed a few minutes later when Foothills guard Julie Hairgrove stepped on the court.

Hairgrove — then known as Julie Brase — was the Arizona Daily Star's two-time girls basketball player of the year, on a trajectory to become the leading scorer in the history of Arizona girls prep basketball, 2,913 points, a record that still stands today.

The Cougars swarmed Hairgrove, double- and sometimes triple-teaming her, holding her to 17 points, about 13 below her average. Jim Scott’s Cougars, who went on to win the state championship a month later, beat Brase’s Falcons. Olson was not happy.

He signed autographs after the game, but twice during a heated second half loudly bellowed at the referees for failing to call fouls when Brase, his granddaughter, had the ball knocked away.