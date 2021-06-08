Hansen's Hundred, No. 83: Jim Wing was a gift to Tucson's baseball community

You could make a strong case that Wing was the most successful assistant coach in the history of UA sports.

Not only did he have a gift of coaching pitchers, he was also a skilled catching coach. Exhibit A: in 1976, he took All-American third baseman Ron Hassey and turned him into a catcher. Hassey went on to lead the Wildcats to the '76 College World Series title and play 14 big-league seasons.

At his induction speech to the UA Sports Hall of Fame, former UA baseball player and hitting coach Jerry Stitt said: "'Winger' taught us all how to coach.'"

And it wasn’t just baseball.

A week ago, UA softball coach Mike Candrea, who considers Wing one of his mentors, especially in the development of catchers, texted Stitt: "We have to go see 'Winger.'"

Wing, 84, lives in a senior facility on River Road, a place that has become a regular stopover for many of the former Wildcats he has touched, from Eddie Leon to Chip Hale. And did you realize that Wing was the summer-league coach for two of Tucson’s most accomplished college coaches, Rich Alday of New Mexico and Dave Bingham of Kansas?