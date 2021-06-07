Hansen's Hundred, No. 84: Richard Sanchez used work ethic, toughness to become two-sport coaching legend

A few days before Pueblo High School wrestler Richard Sanchez began the 1975 state championship meet, his coach, John Mulay, knew two things: (1) the undefeated Sanchez had suffered a concussion two weeks earlier and wasn't at his best; (2) no one was going to beat him anyway.

"I couldn’t imagine Richard not being a state champion," Mulay told me in 2001.

Mulay was correct, but his singular prediction had a plural outcome. Sanchez went on to win 16 state championships.

The first nine were as Sunnyside High School’s assistant coach, working for Don Klostreich. The next five, in succession, came when Sanchez replaced Klostreich and coached the Blue Devils to consecutive state wrestling championships from 1990-94.

But not even Mulay could’ve predicted what Sanchez did next: He took over a struggling Sunnyside football program and won state championships in 2001 and 2003, finished second twice and coached the Blue Devils to an almost unthinkable 105-24 record from 1999-2009.

Before replacing Klostreich, the founder of Sunnyside’s wrestling dynasty, Sanchez said: "I don’t believe anyone could be as successful as Don. That’s pretty tough." And yet Sanchez and the Blue Devils won the next five state tournaments.